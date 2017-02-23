Immigration by the numbers - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Immigration by the numbers

Let's take a closer look at immigration by the numbers.

A map of the United States shows 20 big cities around the country with the largest amount of undocumented immigrants. 

According to Pew Research, New York and Los Angeles both have the largest concentrations with roughly 1 million.

San Diego is also on the map with 100,000, but since this data was reported, that number has at least doubled. 

Keep in mind, these are estimates of undocumented immigrants that were actually counted so these numbers could be larger.

The actual numbers said that out of more than 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S.,

  • Eight million are in the workforce
  • More than 240,000 were deported just last year

Here's where the numbers get more interesting: 66 percent, that's more than half, have lived in the U.S. for at least a decade and 52 percent are originally from Mexico.

Again, this shows a lot is at stake with these immigration guidelines. 

