Woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend's pregnant girlfriend pleads guilty to multiple charges

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A woman who broke into the home of her boyfriend's pregnant ex-girlfriend and stabbed her several times pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Shagirah Akila Joyce, 29, will be sentenced to 15 years and four months in prison on April 26.

Joyce forced her way into Mashala Smith's home on Petree Street near El Monte Road around 11:30 p.m. last May 16, attacked her and fled, according to El Cajon police Lt. Jason Taub. The victim's two daughters were home at the time, but were uninjured.

Smith called for help shortly afterward, saying she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend, Taub said.

Smith was taken to a hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds. The injuries were not considered life-threatening to either the victim or her unborn child.

Joyce was arrested during a vehicle stop near her home on West Park Avenue, Taub said.

