Gusty winds subside to sunny skies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The gusty winds that have been whipping through parts of San Diego County are expected to calm down by mid-morning Thursday.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the mountains and deserts is set to expire at 10 a.m. Winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 mph in the deserts and 55 mph in the mountains are expected to gradually weaken to below advisory strength throughout the morning.

Forecasters urged motorists in the affected areas to use extra caution during the remainder of the advisory period because strong winds can make driving difficult, especially for those in high-profile vehicles.

Cool, calm weather is expected from mid-morning through Saturday, when a storm will bring another round of gusty wind to the region, along with rain and mountain snow, according to the weather service.

