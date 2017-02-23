Body discovered in scorched car in Lakeside identified

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — 2/24/2017 — The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office has identified the body found inside a scorched vehicle in Lakeside.

33-year-old Andrea Daves was found inside the vehicle in the 11200 block of Mast Boulevard Wednesday night.

The cause and manner of death are still pending due to toxicology testing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

2/22/2017 — An investigation was underway Thursday after a car fire in Lakeside led to the discovery of a body.

Deputies and firefighters were sent to the 11200 block of Mast Boulevard after a vehicle fire was reported around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson. The vehicle was found at the end of the cul-de-sac fully engulfed in flames.

The body was found after the fire was extinguished, and based on the circumstances, homicide and arson unit detectives were summoned to investigate, Nelson said.

It was not immediately clear whether the vehicle had been involved in a crash before it caught fire.

Nelson said the incident was being investigated as a suspicious death and the county Medical Examiner's Office would conduct an autopsy to determine the victim's identity and how that person died.