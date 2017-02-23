Woman struck by train in Encinitas dies - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman struck by train in Encinitas dies

Posted: Updated:

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — A woman was fatally struck by a freight train when she ran onto the tracks in Encinitas, authorities said Thursday. 

The victim dashed into the path of a BNSF train headed south at about 50 miles per hour in the vicinity of North Coast Highway 101 and Diana Street for unknown reasons around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's Deputy Jason Burk said.

The woman's significant other found her badly injured near the railroad tracks. She was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where she later died, Burk said.

The victim's name has yet to be made public. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.