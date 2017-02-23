Woman struck by train in Encinitas dies

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — A woman was fatally struck by a freight train when she ran onto the tracks in Encinitas, authorities said Thursday.

The victim dashed into the path of a BNSF train headed south at about 50 miles per hour in the vicinity of North Coast Highway 101 and Diana Street for unknown reasons around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's Deputy Jason Burk said.

The woman's significant other found her badly injured near the railroad tracks. She was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where she later died, Burk said.

The victim's name has yet to be made public.