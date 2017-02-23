San Diego recognized as largest U.S. Coast Guard City - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego recognized as largest U.S. Coast Guard City

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Local leaders gathered at U.S.Coast Guard Sector San Diego Thursday as it was given the designation of the largest U.S. Coast Guard City in the country.

The Commandant of the Coast Guard with the approval from Congress bestowed the honor on San Diego because of its ability to erect monuments to the Coast Guard, organize civil celebration, and increase Coast Guard morale.

Joining the ceremony were local leaders, including Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), Mayor Kevin Faulconer and San Diego Coast Guard Capt. Joseph Buzzella. 

