San Diego recognized as largest U.S. Coast Guard City

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A San Diego-based U.S. Navy pilot who was shot down over Vietnam more than 50 years ago will be given a full military burial Sunday at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, Navy officials announced Saturday.More>>
A San Diego-based U.S. Navy pilot who was shot down over Vietnam more than 50 years ago will be given a full military burial Sunday at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, Navy officials announced Saturday.More>>
Imperial Beach mayor Serge Dedina announced on Twitter Friday that Imperial Beach has been polluted from another sewage spill from Mexico.More>>
Imperial Beach mayor Serge Dedina announced on Twitter Friday that Imperial Beach has been polluted from another sewage spill from Mexico.More>>
We may still be in the spring of 2017, but the reality is the unofficial start of summer basically happens over Memorial Day Weekend.
According to travel experts, a record number of Americans will be hitting the roadways.More>>
We may still be in the spring of 2017, but the reality is the unofficial start of summer basically happens over Memorial Day Weekend.
According to travel experts, a record number of Americans will be hitting the roadways.More>>
After weeks of rehearsals, the Kroc Kids Junior Theater Company put on a special performance Friday night.
The cast performed Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."
The director of the performance said the show has a message of forgiveness and compassion. He also said the production is a way for the kids to work together and bring the story to life.More>>
After weeks of rehearsals, the Kroc Kids Junior Theater Company put on a special performance Friday night.
The cast performed Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."
The director of the performance said the show has a message of forgiveness and compassion. He also said the production is a way for the kids to work together and bring the story to life.More>>
Twenty-two people were killed Monday after a suicide bomber detonated an IED outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.More>>
Twenty-two people were killed Monday after a suicide bomber detonated an IED outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.More>>
A 30-year-old Vista man was arrested for drunk driving and failure to yield Saturday after leading Carlsbad police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing into a pole, according to authoritiesMore>>
A 30-year-old Vista man was arrested for drunk driving and failure to yield Saturday after leading Carlsbad police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing into a pole, according to authoritiesMore>>
A man in Bay Park who was possibly armed surrendered to police after a four hour standoff with police.More>>
A man in Bay Park who was possibly armed surrendered to police after a four hour standoff with police.More>>
A Tucson firm and two executives, including one from San Diego, were arraigned in federal court Friday on charges related to the illegal trafficking of $17 million worth of sea cucumbers from 2010 to 2012.More>>
A Tucson firm and two executives, including one from San Diego, were arraigned in federal court Friday on charges related to the illegal trafficking of $17 million worth of sea cucumbers from 2010 to 2012.More>>
A man crashed his car into a pond and flipped his vehicle in San Ysidro Friday.More>>
A man crashed his car into a pond and flipped his vehicle in San Ysidro Friday.More>>
If you think it's hard to sleep during warm nights now, it'll get worse in the future as the effects of climate change take hold, according to a study released Friday by UC San Diego.More>>
If you think it's hard to sleep during warm nights now, it'll get worse in the future as the effects of climate change take hold, according to a study released Friday by UC San Diego.More>>