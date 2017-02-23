Bay City Brewing Co.

Growing up in the hop capital of the country Yakima, Washington, Greg Anderson had a front row seat to the hop industry. He is honored to have the opportunity to return back to Yakima Valley to support the local hop farming families by purchasing their hops to brew our delicious Bay City beers.

Greg owns Bay City Brewing as well as owner of McGregor's Grill and Ale House in Mission Valley where he met his wife and they are now raising four beautiful children. Being a business owner in San Diego and also a resident of 35 years, he couldn't be more excited to have a hand in serving the finest city with the finest ales.

Ben Dubois believes that we can all have more than one passion in life. For him there are several: his family, his career in medicine, athletics, and his love for craft beer.

Ben grew up in Seattle and went to college at Oregon State University. His years in the Pacific Northwest, a pioneer region in craft beer culture, cultivated his taste for good brews.

Ben decided to give up college football to pursue a medical career, graduating from USC School of Medicine with honors and eventually specializing in orthopedic shoulder surgery. Since then he has achieved his ambitions of having a successful surgical practice in San Diego, as well as marrying his med school classmate and raising a family of 3 boys in beautiful Point Loma.

There was still another dream to fulfill…and Bay City Brewing Company was the product of years of planning and work. He is thrilled to now have the opportunity for his dream to come alive, and be able to be a part of San Diego's amazing craft beer industry.

Learn more about Bay City Brewing at www.baycitybrewingco.com.