Adorable press conference launches Boy Scout food drive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Local Boy Scouts kicked-off their a month-long food collection fundraiser Thursday with an adorable press conference.

About 5,000 scouts with Boy Scouts of America San Diego-Imperial County Council will go door-to-door throughout March to ask San Diego County residents for food donations to support local charities.

“The Spring Scouting for Food” drive has a goal of 100,000 pounds of food in the form of nonperishable food or monetary donations. Scouts will place a yellow tag or bag on doors around the County and ask residents to fill the bag with donations that they then return to collect.

Collections will be donated to SanDiego Food Bank, its North County Food Bank chapter and other local food banks.

More information can be found on the Boy Scouts of America San Diego-Imperial Council website.