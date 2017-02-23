72,000 signatures needed to push 'Soccer City' plan to ballot for voters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The La Jolla group of investors who want to build a soccer stadium and develop Mission Valley published its plan in the UT Wednesday. That's required to make it official, all 51 pages in tiny print. What those pages lack are the project costs and exactly what will be built.

This is the largest project the city council and voters have ever been asked to approve and they want it done in record time.

What's critical for the plan is city council approval of it in four months, something that would normally take two or three years because the land is a public asset.

" ... to the extent that private interests want to seize on a city asset and covert it to their personal profit should be looked at with skepticism," said San Diego Attorney Mike Aguirre.

Aguirre said what's the rush? While the initiative prevents the city from any input the representations being made need to be analyzed by the voting public.

"We shouldn't be turning it over to the billionaire class and allowing them to dominate the conversation," Aguirre said.

He said it's time for the mayor to create a public process and look at this as just one proposal.

" ... to have this rammed down everyone's throat again there's no appetite for doing that. We just went thru that with the Chargers," he said.

So far the mayor remains non committal.

"Now's the time to review the plan, and from my standpoint, make sure it's a good deal and particularly a good deal for taxpayers," Mayor Faulconer said.

Aguirre said it's time for a new attitude, no more exploitation.

"What we need to ask from our rich friends out there that are part of our community is something John Kennedy said ask not what your city can do for you but what you can do for your city," Aguirre said.

The reason for haste is the time frame.

Signature gathering begins March 15. They need to collect 72,000 by the end of April. The Registrar has until the end of May to certify and send it to the city council.

Council has 10 days to either adopt the plan by mid-June or send it to the voters in 2018, too late for San Diego to be considered as an expansion team for 2020.

The Soccer City plan bypasses the environmental process, but the extent of the impacts of the development, such as density, could be severe.

"What you see is what you're gonna get as far a mitigation and traffic," said Former City Attorney, Jan Goldsmith.

There will be a series of public events to explain the benefits of the plan, but little, if anything more, than what we already know.

Those will begin sometime after April.