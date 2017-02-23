MTS development project breaks ground near Encanto and 62nd Stre - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

MTS development project breaks ground near Encanto and 62nd Street station

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A new project worth millions designed to keep transit a priority in San Diego broke ground Thursday.

Local leaders and officials with the Metropolitan Transit System gathered to celebrate the occasion. The "Villa Encantada Apartments" will be by the Encanto and 62nd Street station, just north of they Skyline and Valencia Park neighborhoods.

The project is considered a "transit oriented development" and will feature more than 60 unites of affordable housing, retail space and parking for trolley passengers.

For MTS officials, it's all about convenience.

"From a standpoint of convenience to the station, we're very happy to see it happen. We don't like to see vacant lots around our stations where people could be housed there and have easy access to the trolley," said Harry Mathis, Chairman of MTS.

MTS services move more than 250,000 San Diegans to their destinations every day. 

