Sunny but cool conditions open weekend in San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sunny but cool conditions open weekend in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Temperatures were drastically cooler Friday morning and would remain cool throughout the day.

Without cloud coverage, temperatures are expected to be far below average for this time of year. But conditions across San Diego County were still expected to be pleasant throughout the day.

Skies will be mostly clear with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will feel more moderate by mid-day. 

Friday's high temperatures are expected to be 61 degrees along the coast, 60 inland, 51 degrees for the mountains and 69 degrees in the deserts. 

Conditions are expected to change Sunday evening as chances of rain and gusty winds increase across the county into Monday morning.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.