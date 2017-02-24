Sunny but cool conditions open weekend in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Temperatures were drastically cooler Friday morning and would remain cool throughout the day.

Without cloud coverage, temperatures are expected to be far below average for this time of year. But conditions across San Diego County were still expected to be pleasant throughout the day.

Skies will be mostly clear with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will feel more moderate by mid-day.

Friday's high temperatures are expected to be 61 degrees along the coast, 60 inland, 51 degrees for the mountains and 69 degrees in the deserts.

Conditions are expected to change Sunday evening as chances of rain and gusty winds increase across the county into Monday morning.