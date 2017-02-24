Ramona High School receives social media threat - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Ramona High School receives social media threat

Posted: Updated:

RAMONA (KUSI) — A social media threat at Ramona High School on Friday has been determined to be false.

The student who reported other students plotting a school shooting has admitted that he fabricated the account. School officials have begun disciplinary measures for the student, whose name has been withheld. 

Principal Rowena Mak sent a message to students' families that said administrators and security officials were aware of the alleged threat and had followed protocols to assess the situation. Ramona High School classes will go on as usual, but parents will ultimately make the call on whether their children would attend.

"Based on the information we have gathered, I am confident in stating that these rumors are just that — unsubstantiated rumors, and we have every reason to believe that our campus is safe for all of us,'' Mak said in the statement.

Rumors of a planned shooting spread after a student overheard something that could have been interpreted as a threat. Although sheriff's deputies did not believe there was a credible threat, they planned to ramp up their presence on the Hanson Lane campus.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.