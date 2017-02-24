Five local representatives discuss issues facing Congress

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — While Congress was in their first recess of 2017 — and the Trump Presidency — this week, all five local congressmen discussed local issues facing Congress with KUSI News.

San Diego County Congressmen Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine), Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego), Rep. Susan Davis (D-San Diego) and Rep. Juan Vargas (D-San Diego) addressed what the new immigration guidelines set by the Dept. of Homeland Security mean for San Diego County, what the future of healthcare looks like and other issues facing their local constituents.