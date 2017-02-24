Chula Vista music teacher sentenced to one year in jail for sex with minor

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — 3:57 p.m. — Jason Mangan,38, was sentenced Friday to one year in jail for engaging in sex acts with a male student over several years.

Mangan pleaded guilty to oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object and will have to register as a sex offender for life, according to Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger.

