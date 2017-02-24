Escondidio crash leaves motorcyclist with severe head trauma - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Escondidio crash leaves motorcyclist with severe head trauma

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — An investigation has began in regards to a collision in Escondido that left a 22-year-old motorcyclist with severe head trauma.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Leslie Lane. The rider of a 2002 Honda CBR motorcycle slammed into a 1999 Toyota 4Runner at high speeds when the SUV was turning left from southbound Broadway onto Leslie Lane, witnesses said. The incident took place around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Escondido police LT. Mike Kearney.  

The injured cyclist was taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for his wounds. The SUV's driver was not hurt, said Kearney.  The crash is still under investigation. Witnesses were asked to call Officer Steve Braucht of the Traffic Division at (760) 839-4482.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.