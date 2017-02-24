Escondidio crash leaves motorcyclist with severe head trauma

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — An investigation has began in regards to a collision in Escondido that left a 22-year-old motorcyclist with severe head trauma.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Leslie Lane. The rider of a 2002 Honda CBR motorcycle slammed into a 1999 Toyota 4Runner at high speeds when the SUV was turning left from southbound Broadway onto Leslie Lane, witnesses said. The incident took place around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Escondido police LT. Mike Kearney.

The injured cyclist was taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for his wounds. The SUV's driver was not hurt, said Kearney. The crash is still under investigation. Witnesses were asked to call Officer Steve Braucht of the Traffic Division at (760) 839-4482.