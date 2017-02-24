Man fatally shot overnight in Oceanside - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man fatally shot overnight in Oceanside

Posted:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A man in his 40s was fatally shot Friday in Oceanside.    

Officers were sent to the vicinity of Cassidy and South Meyers streets around 4:15 a.m. after the victim was heard screaming for help during a 911 call, according to Oceanside police Lt. Adam Knowland.

The victim was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he later died, Knowland said.

No arrests had been made as of about 8:30 a.m., according to the lieutenant. A suspect description was not immediately available. 

