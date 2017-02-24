Van rollover crash on SR-54 causes multiple injuries - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Van rollover crash on SR-54 causes multiple injuries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — At least four people were injured Friday when a medical transport van veered out of control and overturned on state Route 54 in Bay
Terraces.

The westbound vehicle, which had about eight people aboard, careened off the freeway near South Woodman Street, crashed over a guardrail and came to
rest on the driver's side in a center median, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person wound up trapped in the crumpled van, hanging upside down in a wheelchair, CHP public-affairs Officer Robert Catano said.

Medics took the injured people to hospitals for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity.

The cause of the wreck, which left the far-left eastbound lane of the route blocked in the area, was under investigation.

Initial reports indicated that a second vehicle may have been involved in the accident, Catano said.

