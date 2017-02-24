Authorities seek suspects in four convenience store robberies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities sought the public's help Friday to identify and locate two masked gunmen suspected of holding up three convenience stores in San Diego and another in Escondido.

The robbers allegedly hit a Circle K store on Rancho Bernardo Road in San Diego around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 6, and an AM/PM on La Terraza Boulevard in Escondido about a half-hour later.

Investigators believe the same men robbed a Shell gas station on Miramar Road and a 7-Eleven on San Diego Mission Road at around the same times three days later, according to police and Crime Stoppers.

The suspects carried shotguns or pistols in each of the robberies, stuffed the stolen money into backpacks they brought with them and fled in a black four-door sedan, authorities said.

One suspect was described as Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old, between 5 feet 8 and 6 feet tall and 150 to 180 pounds with dark hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was wearing dark clothing, a black mask and red gloves.

Authorities said the second suspect was Hispanic, around 20 years old, roughly 5 feet 7 and also 150 to 180 pounds.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red and black logo on the chest and white draw strings attached to the hood, a black mask, a black baseball cap, black pants, gloves and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities or whereabouts was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2299. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or by contacting the agency via email at sdcrimestoppers.org.