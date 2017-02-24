Coastal rail service to be shut down for the weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego County coastal rail service will be closed throughout the weekend starting Friday night.

According to the North County Transit District, the closure will be for crews to work on several construction and maintenance projects. The Amtrak and NCTD coaster trains will not be operating on Saturday and Sunday. There will will be several other weekend closures across the next three months as more maintenance projects are completed.

The two late-night coasters headed south will be stopped in Oceanside, where bus service will be offered to San Diego. Normal service will resume on Monday, but the NCTD says that trains could run as much as 15 minutes late.

Weekend closures are also planned for March 11-12, March 25-26, April 29-30 and possibly May 20-21.