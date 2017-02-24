Free dental care offered this weekend at 8 San Diego locations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Free dental care will be offered Saturday at eight locations around the San Diego region for children up to age 18 in low-income families, according to county health officials.

Youngsters who otherwise don't have access to dental resources will be provided free screenings, dental sealants and fluoride varnish in the "Give Kids a Smile'' event.

"We hope that through this event families will gain not only needed services, but it will introduce them to local professionals who can provide regular exams and treatment in the future,'' said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer.

"Sealants and varnish are an important preventative measure in reducing cavities and protecting teeth, but the cost is often prohibitive for some families,'' she said.

Public school children are required to have an oral health screening upon entering kindergarten, and the event satisfies the requirement, according to the county. Participants can receive a completed oral health assessment form for school.

Families are encouraged to set up an appointment between 8:30 a.m. and noon Saturday by calling (619) 692-8858. Walk-ins are welcome, but children with appointments will be given priority.

The county's Dental Health Initiative/Share the Care program, the San Diego Dental Health Foundation and First 5 San Diego helped organize the event.

The locations are: