Free dental care offered this weekend at 8 San Diego locations - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Free dental care offered this weekend at 8 San Diego locations

Posted: Updated:
Free dental care offered this weekend at 8 San Diego locations Free dental care offered this weekend at 8 San Diego locations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Free dental care will be offered Saturday at eight locations around the San Diego region for children up to age 18 in low-income families, according to county health officials.

Youngsters who otherwise don't have access to dental resources will be provided free screenings, dental sealants and fluoride varnish in the "Give Kids a Smile'' event.

"We hope that through this event families will gain not only needed services, but it will introduce them to local professionals who can provide regular exams and treatment in the future,'' said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer.

"Sealants and varnish are an important preventative measure in reducing cavities and protecting teeth, but the cost is often prohibitive for some families,'' she said.

Public school children are required to have an oral health screening upon entering kindergarten, and the event satisfies the requirement, according to the county. Participants can receive a completed oral health assessment form for school.

Families are encouraged to set up an appointment between 8:30 a.m. and noon Saturday by calling (619) 692-8858. Walk-ins are welcome, but children with appointments will be given priority.

The county's Dental Health Initiative/Share the Care program, the San Diego Dental Health Foundation and First 5 San Diego helped organize the event.

The locations are:

  • San Diego, Family Health Center, 4725 Market St., or Operation Samahan Mira Mesa Clinic, 10737 Camino Ruiz
  • Fallbrook, Fallbrook Family Health Center, 1328 S. Mission Road
  • Santee, Mountain Health, 120 Town Center Parkway
  • Escondido, Neighborhood Healthcare Ray M. Dickinson Wellness Center, 425 N Date St.
  • Oceanside, North County Health Services, 2216 El Camino Real
  • National City, San Ysidro South Bay Family Health and Dental Center, 330-340 E. Eighth St.
  • Vista, Vista Community Clinic, 1000 Vale Terrace Drive

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.