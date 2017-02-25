SANDAG board members call for probe into a Measure A figures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The board of directors for the San Diego Association of Governments, or SANDAG, is asking for an investigation into how the public was given faulty revenue projections before voting on a tax increase.

It was just revealed staff knew before the November election that the numbers for Measure A were wrong.

Measure A was one of the many ballot propositions during elections last fall and it was supported by SANDAG.

The measure stated the proposed sales tax increase would bring in $18 billion to be used for transportation and environmental projects over the next four decades, but not only was that $18 billion figure wrong, turns out SANDAG staff members knew it was wrong.

Documents obtained and published by the online publication, "Voice of San Diego," claim to show SANDAG staff discovered a modeling error that overstated the revenue from Measure A, but it said the organization continued to support it anyway.

Measure A ended up with a majority of support from voters, but not the two-thirds required to pass.

During one email exchange between Chief Economist Ray Major and Demetri Messen, a modeling staffer at SANDAG, Major asked Messen to confirm that their projections show a much higher than average future wage growth.

When Messen confirms "Yes," Major's response was "OMG." Messen later replied by saying, "I can think of another popular 3 letter acronym."

SANDAG Board Chairman and County Supervisor Ron Roberts said the unanimous decision to authorize an investigation will help figure out who knew what, when.

"The SANDAG staff realized they had a mistake and brought it to the board the next month in December and showed it was off that the projections were wrong, wrong in a sense all projections are wrong, but they used data that was inputed into this model and used numbers that were higher than they should be and that's what really caused this whole issue and what we needed was some strong steps to find out what happened, what has to be done to make sure it doesn't happen in the future and in this instance was there anybody that may have conspired to not bring this before the public when it was understood what had happened," Roberts said.

Roberts said if there was a conspiracy those involved will be held accountable. He gave staff two weeks to recommend an outside entity to conduct the investigation. A final decision on who to retain will be made by directors who are made up of elected officials from around the county.