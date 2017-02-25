Chula Vista to hold celebration after taking ownership of former - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Chula Vista to hold celebration after taking ownership of former U.S. Olympic Training Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - The city of Chula Vista Saturday will celebrate taking ownership of the former U.S. Olympic Training Center.

The event will include a festival with Olympic sports demonstrations and hands-on learning activities, walking tours of the center, music and food trucks. Chula Vista champions in athletics, academics, arts, community service and other areas will also be recognized.

A 5K fun run was canceled by the organizers, however.

City officials will conduct a ceremony at 11 a.m. signifying the transfer of ownership, which officially took place Jan. 1.

The 150-acre facility, now known as the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, for years has been the site of training for Olympic hopefuls in events like archery, BMX biking and rowing.

Under terms of the deal, the U.S. Olympic Committee will be the primary tenant for $3 million annually over at least the next four years. The Point Loma Trust, which is affiliated with, but independent of, Point Loma Nazarene University, will operate the facility under a contract with the city.

