2 arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) - Two suspects in the killing of a 45-year-old man were arrested in Riverside County, an Oceanside Police Department official said Saturday.

Hector Galvez, 30, and Jamie Radloff, 27, were located in the city of Hemet on Friday afternoon, Oceanside Lt. Valencia Saadat said. Both remain in custody, each charged with a felony count of homicide, Saadat said.

The victim, identified as Joel Bishop, was fatally wounded early Friday in a shooting near Buccaneer Beach Park in Oceanside, police said.

Several residents of the 1700 block of South Myers Street made 911 calls around 4:45 a.m. Friday to report hearing gunfire and screams. An arriving officer found Bishop, who said he had been shot, Saadat said. Medics took Bishop to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, police said.

During their investigation, Oceanside police learned information which led them to identify Galvez and Radloff as suspects, Saadat said.

At 3:16 p.m. Friday, Hemet police officers saw Galvez near the 900 block of west Florida Avenue. While police were attempting to take him into custody, an officer-involved shooting occurred, Saadat said, adding that no police officers or bystanders were injured.

Galvez was treated at a nearby hospital and transferred to the custody of the Oceanside Police. Saadat said no further information on the officer-involved shooting would be released at this time.

Saadat said while a motive for the homicide is under investigation, the victim and suspects knew each other.

