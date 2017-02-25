Shelter to remain open to homeless for predicted cooler temperat - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Shelter to remain open to homeless for predicted cooler temperatures

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Because of colder temperatures Saturday evening, the San Diego Housing Commission announced Saturday that its inclement weather shelter program has been activated for the homeless.

Father Joe's Villages shelter at 1501 Imperial Ave. will house up to 250 people starting at 4 p.m. today, with check-out at 5 a.m. Sunday.

The PATH San Diego/Connections Housing Downtown Shelter at 1250 Sixth Ave. can accommodate up to 30 people. Check-in will start at 5 p.m. today, with check-out at 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the SDHC.

Meals will also be provided, the SDHC said. Shelter nights are provided during severe weather conditions if temperatures are 50 degrees or lower, or there is a 40 percent chance of rain, according to the SDHC.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

