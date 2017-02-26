Possible Border Patrol car chase leaves 10 injured, one critically

LAKE MORENA (KUSI) — A car reportedly being chased by Border Patrol crashed at Lake Morena County Park in East County Sunday injuring ten people, one critically.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a multi-patient traffic accident at the Lake Morena County Park in Lake Morena.#ParkIC

— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 26, 2017

Firefighters were dispatched before 12 p.m. to 2550 Lake Morena Drive, where a total of 10 people were injured in a crash, CalFire Capt. Issac Sanchez said. Medics transported all patients to area hospitals — six with moderate injuries, three with minor injuries and one in critical condition.

The crash was first reported by the Lake Morena visitor's center at 2550 Lake Morena Drive. It was unclear where the crash took place or how many vehicles were involved.

According to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs, the U.S. Border Patrol was pursuing a vehicle involved in the crash. A Border Patrol representative could not be reached for comment, however.

Sanchez said six ambulances were on scene, along with three fire trucks at the park.

Lake Morena is just off Buckman Springs Road in East County, a frequent smuggling route between the border near Campo and Interstate 8 near Pine Valley.

