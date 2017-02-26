Party crashers stab man at event in Barrio Logan - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Party crashers stab man at event in Barrio Logan



 (KUSI) — A 47-year-old man was stabbed after he went to help the host of a fundraising event in Barrio Logan after four young men tried to crash the gathering, a San Diego police officer said.

The stabbing took place at 2 a.m. at a gallery located at 2117 Logan Ave., according to SDPD Officer Robert Helms.

A fundraising event was going on at the location when four young men tried to crash, Helms said. The men were turned away but came back and started to argue and fight with the owner. A guest came over to try and help the host and was stabbed in his lower left side and in the back of the head.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds and was expected to recover, Helms said.    

Police did not release any description of the four assailants.

Anyone with information on this stabbing was asked to call the SDPD at (619) 531-2000.

