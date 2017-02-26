Fatal rollover crash in San Marcos from suspected DUI - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fatal rollover crash in San Marcos from suspected DUI

Posted: Updated:

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — A 19-year-old man was partially ejected during a fatal rollover crash in San Marcos, and deputies today blamed a drunken driver for
the incident.

A second passenger was injured, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol
and marijuana, a sheriff's deputy said.

The crash took place at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Vallecitos Drive, according to Deputy Michael Guerrero.  According to Guerrero, the Nissan Xterra was heading east on Vallecitos Drive when the 22-year-old driver made an unsafe turn, lost control and rolled over his vehicle.

 One passenger was partially ejected from the Xterra and killed instantly. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A second passenger, a 20-year-old man, was transported to Palomar Hospital for treatment.

The driver, Guerrero said, allegedly admitted to deputies that he had been drinking and smoking marijuana prior to the crash. He was then booked in
the Vista Detention facility on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.