Fatal rollover crash in San Marcos from suspected DUI

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — A 19-year-old man was partially ejected during a fatal rollover crash in San Marcos, and deputies today blamed a drunken driver for

the incident.

A second passenger was injured, and the driver was arrested for suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol

and marijuana, a sheriff's deputy said.

The crash took place at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Vallecitos Drive, according to Deputy Michael Guerrero. According to Guerrero, the Nissan Xterra was heading east on Vallecitos Drive when the 22-year-old driver made an unsafe turn, lost control and rolled over his vehicle.

One passenger was partially ejected from the Xterra and killed instantly. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A second passenger, a 20-year-old man, was transported to Palomar Hospital for treatment.

The driver, Guerrero said, allegedly admitted to deputies that he had been drinking and smoking marijuana prior to the crash. He was then booked in

the Vista Detention facility on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.