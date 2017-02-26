San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatcher to receive 9-1-1 Hero Medal of Honor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A San Diego Fire-Rescue dispatcher Monday will receive a medal for helping an 11-year-old boy during a fire emergency.

Adrian Banks is getting the 9-1-1 Hero Medal of Honor for assisting Caiden Clifton, a Chula Vista resident who will also receive a medal.

The ceremony, which also includes a news conference, will take place at 5 p.m. on the Asteria Terrace at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La

Jolla Village Drive. Along with Banks, and Caiden and his parents, Steve Wright, deputy chief of SD Fire-Rescue and Harry Muns, deputy chief of Chula Vista Fire Department, will attend.

Fire Chief Brian Fennessy praised Banks for assuring Caiden that help was on the way while keeping him calm. Caiden was in his Chula Vista home on Jan. 13 when the fire started, said Monica Munoz, spokesperson for SD Fire-Rescue. Caiden used a fire extinguisher, stayed low to avoid the smoke and got the family's new puppy out safely, Munoz said.

The boy then called 9-1-1, and received instructions and assistance from Banks, Munoz added.

Established in 1999 for the United States, Canada and the Grand Cayman Islands, the medal is awarded to a person who distinguishes him/herself by

calling 9-1-1 to help save a life or property, or report a crime. A dispatcher who provides aid can also receive it.