One of four passengers injured in SR-54 rollover van crash dies in hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)  — A passenger involved in a rollover van crash on Friday has passed away.

Tomas Medina Castaneda, 87, died in a hospital Saturday after being removed from life support. The van he was in, which was transporting several other senior citizens, flipped on state Route 54 in Paradise Hills.The family is asking for donations towards funeral expenses.

On their GoFundMe page, the family wrote: "We are raising funds to cover the costs of his funeral and having his body laid to rest in Mexico. The family appreciates your support in this time of need. We thank you beforehand for all the kind words and gestures that have been expressed so far.''

The family has a $10,000 goal. As of Sunday, $1,040 has been raised.

Castaneda and five others were hurt after the van transporting them overturned Friday morning on state Route 54 in the community of Paradise Hills.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday, the westbound vehicle, which had about eight people aboard, careened off the 54 Freeway near South Woodman Street,
crashed over a guardrail and came to rest on the driver's side in a center median, the California Highway Patrol said.

Three other senior citizens in the van suffered minor injuries and were treated at Scripps Mercy Hospital.

Castaneda was removed from life support after doctors said he was too fragile to undergo surgery, according to a family member.

