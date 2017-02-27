Rain, strong winds to last all day

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The world became captivated with the word “covfefe” this morning — a word that, so far, has not been defined by the dictionary but has the internet guessing its meaning. So how did it happen?More>>
A portion of westbound Interstate 8 was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon as crews conducted an emergency repair on a bridge.More>>
A grand opening ceremony for a new affordable housing complex in downtown San Diego took place Wednesday.More>>
A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing his friend on Memorial Day during a altercation at the victim's home in North Park.More>>
The controversial question of who should be the principal of Lincoln High School was partially answered Tuesday when the San Diego Unified School District appointed an interim campus leader for the next school year.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
A man is in custody Wednesday morning after allegedly firing rounds from a shotgun or a rifle in the Cortez Hill area of San Diego.More>>
After a soft opening over the holiday weekend, SeaWorld San Diego is scheduled today to officially unveil its newest attractions to replace the park's "Shamu'' killer whale shows.More>>
An eighth-grader from San Diego correctly spelled Polynesian Wednesday in the second round of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.More>>
A person was found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday at a Rancho Santa Fe home, authorities said.More>>
