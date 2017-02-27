Woman stabbed outside Cabo Cantina in Pacific Beach - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman stabbed outside Cabo Cantina in Pacific Beach

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman was stabbed during a fight outside a Pacific Beach nightclub, police said Monday.

The victim began arguing with a group of people standing outside Cabo Cantina bar alongside Garnet Avenue near Dawes Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, and someone in the group cut her with an unknown object, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Her assailant fled the scene in a dark sedan, Buttle said. A description was not immediately available.

Buttle said the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injury.

