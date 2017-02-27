Fallen rocks, flooding and accidents cause problems for commuters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Flooding, traffic accidents and fallen rocks were closing roadways early Monday as a winter storm poured rain on San Diego County.

Several local agencies were reporting traffic incidents on roadways and freeways — including the California Highway Patrol, which was dealing with an incident on state Route 78 at Wynola Road, where large rocks had fallen onto eastbound lanes before 8 a.m. Monday.

A flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service went into affect at 8 a.m. Monday and is set to expire at 10 p.m. Heavy rainfall early Monday prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch in effect until 10 p.m

San Diego police reported flooding on several roadways in the city of San Diego:

2300 block of Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach

the northbound side of the 5600 block of La Jolla Boulevard in La Jolla

the 2400 block of Hotel Circle North in Mission Valley

Avenida Del Rio at Camino de la Reina in Mission Valley

Fashion Valley Road at Riverwalk Drive

26th street at Russ Blvd

Hazard Center Drive at Mission Center Drive

4500 Mission Gorge Place

10900 San Diego Mission Road

Ward Road and Camino Del Rio North

7007 Friars Road

Airway Road at La Media

Hollister at Monument Ave

2100 Monument Road

Saturn Blvd. at Sunset Ave

Alamo Drive at University

11100 Roselle Street

Carmel Mtn Road at Sorrento Valley Road

Dunhill Street at Roselle Street

5600 Carroll Canyon Road

2000 Camino del Este, San Diego, CA

2505 Hotel Circle Pl, San Diego, CA

2000 Qualcomm Wy, San Diego, CA

Mudslide at La Jolla Py @ Torrey Pines Rd., San Diego, CA

11135 Sorrento Valley Rd.

1150 Fashion Valley Rd.

Camino del Arroyo @ Camino de la Reina

Brinell St. @ Daggett St.

El Camino Real @ Via De La Valle

Friars Rd. @ Qualcomm Way

Arizona St. @ University Ave.

35th St. @ Meade Ave.

7703 Via Capri

CalTrans reported the northbound I-805 offramp at Bonita Road was closed due to flooding.

The county Department of Public Works said several roads were closed due to flooding including:

Country Club Road in the Harmony Grove area

Lemon Crest Drive, between Wintergardens Boulevard and Riverview Avenue in Lakeside.

Bent Avenue in San Marcos

#Stormwatch: Bent Avenue is now closed due to flooding. For updates and safety tips, visit https://t.co/DvY5RXltD1. pic.twitter.com/FJ7wWQGGKz — City of San Marcos (@sanmarcoscity) February 27, 2017

Several traffic accidents have also occurred on San Diego County highways and on streets in unincorporated areas. CHP communications center showed dozens of accidents had been reported before 8 a.m. Monday. It was unclear if any accidents resulted in injuries.

In Mission Valley, a driver traveling on the connector ramp between northbound Interstate 805 and eastbound Interstate 8 spun out and crashed into a guardrail. California Highway Patrol shut down the ramp as the car was towed.

A similar accident occurred in National City when a driver lost control of a vehicle on the connector ramp between northbound I-805 to eastbound state Route 54. The vehicle also smashed into the guardrail.

No injuries were reported in either incident but authorities urged drivers to slow down in the rain.