Fallen rocks, flooding and accidents cause problems for commuters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Flooding, traffic accidents and fallen rocks were closing roadways early Monday as a winter storm poured rain on San Diego County.

Several local agencies were reporting traffic incidents on roadways and freeways — including the California Highway Patrol, which was dealing with an incident on state Route 78 at Wynola Road, where large rocks had fallen onto eastbound lanes before 8 a.m. Monday. 

A flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service went into affect at 8 a.m. Monday and is set to expire at 10 p.m. Heavy rainfall early Monday prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch in effect until 10 p.m

San Diego police reported flooding on several roadways in the city of San Diego:

  • 2300 block of Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach
  • the northbound side of the 5600 block of La Jolla Boulevard in La Jolla
  • the 2400 block of Hotel Circle North in Mission Valley
  • Avenida Del Rio at Camino de la Reina in Mission Valley
  • Fashion Valley Road at Riverwalk Drive
  • 26th street at Russ Blvd
  • Hazard Center Drive at Mission Center Drive
  • 4500 Mission Gorge Place
  • 10900 San Diego Mission Road
  • Ward Road and Camino Del Rio North
  • 7007 Friars Road
  • Airway Road at La Media
  • Hollister at Monument Ave 
  • 2100 Monument Road
  • Saturn Blvd. at Sunset Ave
  • Alamo Drive at University
  • 11100 Roselle Street 
  • Carmel Mtn Road at Sorrento Valley Road
  • Dunhill Street at Roselle Street
  • 5600 Carroll Canyon Road
  • 2000 Camino del Este, San Diego, CA
  • 2505 Hotel Circle Pl, San Diego, CA
  • 2000 Qualcomm Wy, San Diego, CA
  • Mudslide at La Jolla Py @ Torrey Pines Rd., San Diego, CA
  • 11135 Sorrento Valley Rd. 
  • 1150 Fashion Valley Rd.
  • Camino del Arroyo @ Camino de la Reina
  • Brinell St. @ Daggett St.
  • El Camino Real @ Via De La Valle
  • Friars Rd. @ Qualcomm Way 
  • Arizona St. @ University Ave.
  • 35th St. @ Meade Ave.
  • 7703 Via Capri

CalTrans reported the northbound I-805 offramp at Bonita Road was closed due to flooding. 

The county Department of Public Works said several roads were closed due to flooding including: 

  • Country Club Road in the Harmony Grove area
  • Lemon Crest Drive, between Wintergardens Boulevard and Riverview Avenue in Lakeside.
  • Bent Avenue in San Marcos

Several traffic accidents have also occurred on San Diego County highways and on streets in unincorporated areas. CHP communications center showed dozens of accidents had been reported before 8 a.m. Monday. It was unclear if any accidents resulted in injuries. 

In Mission Valley, a driver traveling on the connector ramp between northbound Interstate 805 and eastbound Interstate 8 spun out and crashed into a guardrail. California Highway Patrol shut down the ramp as the car was towed. 

A similar accident occurred in National City when a driver lost control of a vehicle on the connector ramp between northbound I-805 to eastbound state Route  54. The vehicle also smashed into the guardrail.

No injuries were reported in either incident but authorities urged drivers to slow down in the rain. 

