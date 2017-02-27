Man found dead outside Valley Center Library

VALLEY CENTER (KUSI) — A man was found dead outside Valley Center Library Monday with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Sheriff's deputies were sent to the 29000 block of Cole Grade Road in Valley Center to investigate what was initially reported as a battery shortly before 7:30 a.m. Deputies arrived to find the deceased man inside a parked car, sheriff's homicide Lt. Kenn Nelson said. The victim's name was not immediately available.

The assailant was described as a Latino in his mid-20s who may have been armed with a sawed-off shotgun. He may have fled to the south with several companions in a white Honda Civic with a black driver's-side door, Lt. Dave Schaller said.

Cole Grade Rd CLOSED both directions between Fruitvale Rd & Miller Rd for several hours. Valley Center Rd/Miller to Cole Grade is open. — ValleyCtrSubstation (@SDSOValleyCtr) February 27, 2017

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene. Cole Grade Road was closed during the investigation.

The county Medical Examiner's Office will determine the victim's cause of death and work to identify him.