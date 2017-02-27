Two San Diego homeless shelters to open for inclement weather co - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two San Diego homeless shelters to open for inclement weather conditions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two downtown San Diego homeless shelters will open Monday for severe weather conditions.

Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. can accommodate 250 people. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. and guests must check-out by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

PATH San Diego/Connections Housing at 1250 Sixth Ave. has room for 30 people. Guests can check in from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, and must leave by 7 a.m Tuesday.

These locations open when there is a high chance of rain, or it will be under 50°F. Both locations will also provide meals for their guests.

