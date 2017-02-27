POW Lester Tenney remembered at Carlsbad memorial

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — More than 75 years ago, Lester Tenney somehow survived the infamous and barbaric Bataan death march in the Philippines during World War II.

Tenney’s went on to live a long life and passed away last week at the age of 96. A memorial service was held Sunday in Carlsbad in his honor.

When it comes to man's inhumanity to man, historians say it probably doesn't get any worse than what happened during the Bataan death march in the Philippines at the beginning of world war two.

Former Carlsbad resident Lester Tenney was a young soldier at the time. He worked tirelessly in recent years to get apologies from the Japanese for what happened during the Bataan death march.

One of those apologies would come one month before Tenney's death at the age of ninety-six.

“That’s all he ever wanted was an apology from the Japanese government and the corporations that ran the coal mines that he worked in,” his grandson David Levi said.

“At the end of the day that’s what matters to him, not necessarily just for him but for all the POWs and their families.”

But there is also a spiritual aspect of Tenney's legacy. Here was a man who witnessed and who was subjected to such cruelty but instead of hate being left on the altar of his heart there was forgiveness for the Japanese.

No wonder they call those who fought in world war two the greatest generation.