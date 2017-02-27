Time Management Problems at Work… How to Improve Yours

Distractions at work are everywhere, and it’s a wonder anything gets done. Some of us get pushed off balance by the slightest interruptions, while others easily tune distraction out. The truth is, nobody is completely attentive to their work 100% of the time–and we can all use some guidance on ways to avoid or ignore disruptions in the office.

What can you do to better use your time so that you can accomplish your daily tasks without distractions?

Many years ago Laurie Black, Chief of Staff for then Congresswoman Lynn Schenk told me the Congresswoman was frustrated about how fast the day disappeared and she never found time to work on the issues that were so important to her. Laurie’s advice, which I use to this day, was to divide your day into proactive and reactive blocks of time. Morning was reactive and she handled constituent and colleague related and afternoon was devoted solely to issues that Lynn felt strongly about and she could be proactive about. This has worked for me for a long time and I highly recommend it.

Take the first 30 minutes of every day to plan your day. Write down what you need to do in a list form. Be sure to list various tasks and responsibilities, such as answering emails, conference calls, and putting out fires. Schedule when they will begin and end.

Schedule appointments with yourself as well and create time blocks for high-priority thoughts, conversations, and actions. Any activity or conversation that's important to your success should have a time assigned to it. Don't forget to schedule time for interruptions. Plan time to be pulled away from what you're doing. Have the discipline to keep these appointments. Practice not answering the phone just because it's ringing and e-mails just because they show up. Schedule a time to answer email and return phone calls. Use the "do not disturb" feature on your cellphone. This will block calls that interrupt your focus. Take five minutes before every call and task to decide what result you want to attain. This will help you know what success looks like before you start. And it will also slow time down. Take five minutes after each call and activity to determine whether your desired result was achieved. If not, what was missing? How do you put what's missing in your next call or activity? Write it down. Try wearing headphones to block out noise and give a signal to others you are busy.

Your Time Belongs to You

You can be in control and accomplish what you want to accomplish at work if you follow these guidelines. Once you've come to understand your individual needs for time management you will find yourself in control of your time.