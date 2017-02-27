Congressman Issa calls for investigation of Trump Campaign commu - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Congressman Issa calls for investigation of Trump Campaign communication with Russia

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — California Rep. Darrell Issa announced Sunday that a special prosecutor should deeply investigate reported communications between the Trump Campaign and Russia and not Jeff Sessions.

"You are right that you cannot have somebody, a friend of mine — Jeff Sessions — who was on the campaign and who was an appointee," California Rep. Darrell Issa said Friday on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher." "You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office ... not just to recuse. You can't just give it to your deputy. That's a political appointee."

According to CNN, Issa said that while an investigation might not reveal anything, it should still be done because of the "growing awareness of the dangers posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin."

"We're going to have to do it," he told Maher. "There may or may not be fault, but the American people ... are beginning to understand that Putin murders his enemies."

Earlier this month, former national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned after admitting he had communicated with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about U.S. sanctions.

Congressman Issa released the following statement Monday, reaffirming his opinion on an investigation. 

"The American people need a clear-eyed view of the nefarious actions of the Russian government. Right now, we have speculation and assumptions, but not clarity and fact, including questions about Russia’s actions, what the FBI knew of the cyber breaches, what the Obama Administration did in response, and potential actions of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

What we do know is that the Putin government is a bad actor who should be carefully scrutinized - and regardless of what side of the aisle you sit on – our country has a vested interest in fully understanding exactly what happened, outside the fog of accusation and political jostling. An investigation is not the same as an assertion of specific wrong-doing, it’s following the facts where they lead so that American people can know what may or may not have taken place.

President Obama and Attorney General Lynch allowed obstruction and unanswered questions from the American people to linger, clouding their work and calling into question the impartiality of the FBI’s findings. These mistakes must not be repeated.

Any review conducted must have the full confidence of the American people, which is why I recommended an independent review. I want the Trump administration to be successful and that starts with embracing high standards for openness and transparency.”

