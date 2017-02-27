Congressman Issa calls for investigation of Trump Campaign communication with Russia

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — California Rep. Darrell Issa announced Sunday that a special prosecutor should deeply investigate reported communications between the Trump Campaign and Russia and not Jeff Sessions.

"You are right that you cannot have somebody, a friend of mine — Jeff Sessions — who was on the campaign and who was an appointee," California Rep. Darrell Issa said Friday on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher." "You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office ... not just to recuse. You can't just give it to your deputy. That's a political appointee."

According to CNN, Issa said that while an investigation might not reveal anything, it should still be done because of the "growing awareness of the dangers posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin."

"We're going to have to do it," he told Maher. "There may or may not be fault, but the American people ... are beginning to understand that Putin murders his enemies."

Earlier this month, former national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned after admitting he had communicated with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about U.S. sanctions.

