Three people leaving Disneyland killed in Riverside plane crash

RIVERSIDE (KUSI) — 6:00 a.m. — Three people were killed and two others injured when a plane traveling from a cheerleading competition at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim crashed into a home in Riverside Monday evening.

A Cessna 310 plane departed from Riverside Municipal Airport at 4:40 p.m. headed to San Jose and almost instantly crashed into a home in a residential neighborhood near the airport, according to Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore. The plane was carrying five passengers — a husband, wife and three teenagers.

Fire officials previously stated four people were killed in the crash, but the number was changed Tuesday to three.

A teenager, with the help of residents of the neighborhood, was able to crawl out of the wreckage. She was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. A second plane passenger was pulled unconscious from a home and transported to an area hospital, Moore said. The victim underwent surgery and was in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said all residents of two homes directly hit by the plane were accounted for, but the homes were destroyed.

The plane passengers were in Anaheim for a national cheerleading competition being held at Disney's California Adventure Park, according to the Associated Press. They were on their way back to San Jose at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

