Heavy flooding causing multiple MTS closures and detours

San Diego (KUSI) — The Fashion Valley Transit Center will be closed due to flooding.

All bus service to Fashion Valley Transit Center will be relocated to Camino de la Reina next to the Mission Valley Center Trolley Station. Any scheduled routes will be departing will do so at the temporary terminal at Camino de la Reina.

Routes 6, 20 (northbound), 25, 41, 88, and 120 will stop on eastbound Camino de la Reina next to Macy’s Home Store. Routes 20 (southbound) and 928 will stop on westbound Camino de la Reina in front of the Park in the Valley shopping center.

Ward Rd. in the Rancho Mission area is also flooded, causing several detours

The following routes will not be operating during these detours:

Route 6 Eastbound

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94040)

Eastbound Camino de la Reina @ Avenida del Rio (Stop #13392)

Eastbound Camino de la Reina @ Camino de la Siesta (Stop #10479)

Eastbound Camino de la Reina @ Camino del Arroyo (Stop #10100)

Eastbound Camino de la Reina @ Mission Valley West (Stop #13036)

Route 6 Westbound

Route 20 Northbound

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94048)

Route 20 Southbound

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94042)

Westbound Hotel Circle South @ Bachman Pl. (Stop #13510)

Route 25 Northbound

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94043)

Northbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Friars Rd. (Stop #12400)

Eastbound Friars Rd. @ Via de la Moda (Stop #13390)

Route 25 Southbound

Westbound Friars Rd. @ Avenida De las Tiendas (Stop #13389)

Southbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Friars Rd. (Stop #11995)

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94043)

Route 41 Northbound

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94046)

Northbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Friars Rd. (Stop #12400)

Eastbound Friars Rd. @ Via de la Moda (Stop #13390)

Route 41 Southbound

Southbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Friars Rd. (Stop #11995)

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94046)

Route 88 Eastbound

Eastbound Hotel Circle South @ 625 Hotel Circle South (Stop #13033)

Eastbound Hotel Circle South @ Bachman Pl. (Stop #13034)

Westbound Hotel Circle North @ Camino de la Reina (Stop #99379)

Northbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Hotel Circle North (Stop #11225)

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94050)

Flooding at Mission Ctr. Rd @Hazard Ctr. Dr. MTS Fashion Valley has closed all bus traffic. Drive safe! @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/DI9mMyiuZQ — Lauren Phinney KUSI (@LaurenPhinneyTV) February 28, 2017

Route 88 Westbound

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94050)

Southbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Hotel Circle North (Stop #11623)

Route 120 Northbound

Northbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Hotel Circle North (Stop #11225)

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94048)

Route 120 Southbound

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94048)

Southbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Hotel Circle North (Stop #11623)

Hotel Circle South @ Bachman Pl. (Stop #13510)

Route 928 Northbound

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94037)

Northbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Friars Rd. (Stop #12400)

Eastbound Friars Rd. @ Via de la Moda (Stop #13390)

Route 928 Southbound

Westbound Friars Rd. @ Avenida de las Tiendas (Stop #13389)

Southbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Friars Rd. (Stop #11995)

Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94037)

Route 14 Westbound

Southbound Rancho Mission Rd. @ Friars Rd. (Stop #10588)

Southbound Rancho Mission Rd. @ San Diego Mission Rd. (Stop #13404)

Southbound Ward Rd. @ Mission San Diego Trolley (Stop #13405)

Route 14 Eastbound