Heavy flooding causing multiple MTS closures and detours

San Diego (KUSI) — The Fashion Valley Transit Center will be closed due to flooding. 

All bus service to Fashion Valley Transit Center will be  relocated to Camino de la Reina next to the Mission Valley Center Trolley Station. Any scheduled routes will be departing will do so at the temporary terminal at Camino de la Reina.

Routes 6, 20 (northbound), 25, 41, 88, and 120 will stop on eastbound Camino de la Reina next to Macy’s Home Store. Routes 20 (southbound) and 928 will stop on westbound Camino de la Reina in front of the Park in the Valley shopping center.

Ward Rd. in the Rancho Mission area is also flooded, causing several detours

The following routes will not be operating during these detours:

Route 6 Eastbound

  • Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94040)
  • Eastbound Camino de la Reina @ Avenida del Rio (Stop #13392)
  • Eastbound Camino de la Reina @ Camino de la Siesta (Stop #10479)
  • Eastbound Camino de la Reina @ Camino del Arroyo (Stop #10100)
  • Eastbound Camino de la Reina @ Mission Valley West (Stop #13036)

Route 6 Westbound

  • Westbound Camino de la Reina @ Camino del Este (Stop #10879)
  • Westbound Camino de la Reina @ Saks Fifth Avenue (Stop #99380)
  • Westbound Camino de la Reina @ Park in the Valley Driveway (Stop #13102)
  • Westbound Camino de la Reina @ Mission Center Rd. (Stop #10860)
  • Westbound Camino de la Reina @ Mission Valley West (Stop #13001)
  • Westbound Camino de la Reina @ Camino del Arroyo (Stop #11248)
  • Westbound Camino de la Reina @ Camino de la Siesta (Stop #11242)
  • Westbound Camino de la Reina @ Avenida del Rio (Stop #13393)
  • Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94040)

Route 20 Northbound

Route 20 Southbound

Route 25 Northbound
Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94043)
Northbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Friars Rd. (Stop #12400)
Eastbound Friars Rd. @ Via de la Moda (Stop #13390)

Route 25 Southbound

  • Westbound Friars Rd. @ Avenida De las Tiendas (Stop #13389
  • Southbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Friars Rd. (Stop #11995
  • Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94043)

Route 41 Northbound

Route 41 Southbound

Route 88 Eastbound

  • Eastbound Hotel Circle South @ 625 Hotel Circle South (Stop #13033)
  • Eastbound Hotel Circle South @ Bachman Pl. (Stop #13034)
  • Westbound Hotel Circle North @ Camino de la Reina (Stop #99379)
  • Northbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Hotel Circle North (Stop #11225)
  • Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94050)

Route 88 Westbound

Route 120 Northbound

Route 120 Southbound

Route 928 Northbound

Route 928 Southbound

  • Westbound Friars Rd. @ Avenida de las Tiendas (Stop #13389
  • Southbound Fashion Valley Rd. @ Friars Rd. (Stop #11995
  • Fashion Valley Transit Center (Stop #94037)

Route 14 Westbound

  • Southbound Rancho Mission Rd. @ Friars Rd. (Stop #10588)
  • Southbound Rancho Mission Rd. @ San Diego Mission Rd. (Stop #13404)
  • Southbound Ward Rd. @ Mission San Diego Trolley (Stop #13405)

Route 14 Eastbound

  • Westbound Camino Del Rio N. @ Mission Gorge Rd. (Stop #13396
  • Northbound Ward Rd. @ Mission San Diego Trolley (Stop #13397
  • Northbound Rancho Mission Rd. @ San Diego Mission Rd. (Stop #13398)
  • Northbound Rancho Mission Rd. @ Friars Rd. (Stop #10968)

