Authorities sweep La Jolla Jewish Community Center following bomb threat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a University City-area Jewish community center Monday amid a rash of similar crimes across the country.

Authorities were alerted to the threat against Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center about 4:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Administrators at the center cleared everyone off-site while officers searched it. The evacuees were invited to wait at nearby La Jolla Country Day School until the facility could be declared safe.

The search was ongoing as of early evening.

The threat was one of several received recently at the Executive Drive community center and was among nearly two dozen similar ones received today at Jewish centers in 12 states, according to JCC Association of North America.