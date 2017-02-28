City Council confirms members to Citizens Advisory Board on Police/Community Relations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The City Council Monday confirmed a dozen members to the Citizens Advisory Board on Police/Community Relations, which is being revived after being dormant since the late 1990s.

The panel will work on crime prevention efforts, encourage open communication and cooperation between police and the public, and inform residents of their rights and responsibilities during interactions with officers.

Among the board members' first responsibilities will be to examine a San Diego State University study on racial profiling in traffic stops. The study found disparities in how motorists were treated after they were pulled over -- based on data collected in 2014 and 2015.

The board will be chaired by Brian Pollard, a human resources professional who leads a nonprofit that works in underserved communities.

Other members are:

Rachael Allen, who has served on several police-related boards in Pacific Beach;

Jay Bowser, who helps at-risk youth build business and entrepreneurial skills;

Dr. Cynthia Chasan, a surgeon and neighborhood watch coordinator in La Jolla;

James Halliday, who serves on boards dedicated to improving education;

Bob Ilko, a former San Diego police officer who founded one of the largest neighborhood watch associations in the region;

Armand King, a gangs and sex trafficking expert;

Joe LaCava, a land-use expert;

Brian Marvel, president of the San Diego Police Officers Association;

Deborah McKissack, a healthcare manager;

Alex Pelayo, a deputy probation officer; and

Norma Sandoval, a principal in the Lemon Grove School District.

City Council President Myrtle Cole said she asked Pollard to schedule the SDPD report for the first meeting to go over recommendations on how to improve the department's relations with the community.

She said she also asked the board to develop a policy on traffic stops, look into the problem of searches and field interviews conducted without probable cause, and find ways to eliminate disparities.