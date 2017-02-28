Lifeguards rescue stranded hotel guests in Mission Valley - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Lifeguards rescue stranded hotel guests in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A swift water rescue team was working to move guests from a flooded hotel in Mission Valley Tuesday morning, just moments after rescuing a person from moving water nearby.

Police received a call around 6 a.m. that a person was swept away by moving water in on Qualcomm Way near Camino de la Reina. The person was clinging to a fence, when a San Diego Swift Water Rescue was able to rescue the person about 6:30 a.m.

The person was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Just 30 minutes later, a Swift Water Rescue Team was sent to assist trapped hotel guests at Premier Inn in Hotel Circle Place in Mission Valley as about two feet of moving water from the flooded San Diego River was blocking the hotel entrance.

Rescue crews began moving guests across a flooded stream at 7:20 a.m.

