San Diego roads closed due to weather-related incidents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Although the storm is over, the San Diego Police Department advised residents in the San Diego River area Tuesday to monitor the rising river, which may become a hazard, especially for homes that have been affected in the past. Residents are also advised to be aware of fallen trees and road closures. Police say no one should drive around barricades.

The following roads are closed due to flooding, according to SDPD:

Friars Road between Sea World Drive and Napa Street

Fashion Valley Road between Hotel Circle North and Riverwalk Drive

400 Block of Camino de la Reina and SR-163 underpass

Ward Road between Camino del Rio North and Rancho Mission Road

Mission Center Road between Camino de la Reina and Hazard Center Drive

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount Avenue and Caminito Yucatan

Airway Road and La Media Road

Sorrento Valley at Vista Sorrento

Friars and Ulric

Old Milky Way between San Pasqual Road to San Pasqual Valley Road

The California Highway Patrol listed several road closures and traffic hazards, including:

on the offramp from westbound Interstate 8 to Hotel Circle in Mission Valley

Harmony Grove Road about a quarter-mile east of Wilgen Road near Escondido

East El Norte Parkway at East Lincoln Avenue in Escondido

Old Highway 395 at Dulin Road near Pala Mesa

Camino Del Rey at Golf Club Drive in Bonsall

northbound state Route 67 at Mount Woodson road in Ramona

Woods Valley Road at Valley Center Road in Valley Center

Discovery Street at San Pablo Drive in San Marcos

Pala Temecula Road at Pala Mission Road in Pala

Otay Lakes Road at state Route 94 in Jamul

Wildcat Canyon Road at Quincy Canyon Road in Barona

CHP also reported several North County closures, including:

Cole Grade Road between Pauma Valley and Spring Valley roads

El Montevideo from Lago Lindo to San Elijo

La Orilla at Rambla de las Flores

York Drive at Santa Fe Avenue

Harmony Grove between Elfin Forest Lane and Questhaven Road

Camino Del Rey, half a mile east of state Route 76 and at Camino del Cielo

Old River Road at Dentro de Lomas

the onramp from El Camino Real to eastbound state Route 78

Sandia Creek Road at Rock Mountain Drive

East County closures include:

flooding was reported at 19399 Highland Valley Road

7015 Greenfield Drive; Rangeland Road at Highland Valley Road

westbound Interstate 8 between 70th Street and Fletcher Parkway

Etcheverry Street at Hope Street; Highland Valley Road, west of state Route 67 and at Handlebar Road

Hunter Street between Rayond Avenue and San Diego Avenue

Montecito Road at Matthew Court

Ramona Street at H Street

Other closures, according to the county Department of Public Works were reported as of Monday at: