San Diego roads closed due to weather-related incidents - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego roads closed due to weather-related incidents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Although the storm is over, the San Diego Police Department advised residents in the San Diego River area Tuesday to monitor the rising river, which may become a hazard, especially for homes that have been affected in the past. Residents are also advised to be aware of fallen trees and road closures. Police say no one should drive around barricades.

The following roads are closed due to flooding, according to SDPD: 

  • Friars Road between Sea World Drive and Napa Street
  • Fashion Valley Road between Hotel Circle North and Riverwalk Drive
  • 400 Block of Camino de la Reina and SR-163 underpass 
  • Ward Road between Camino del Rio North and Rancho Mission Road 
  • Mission Center Road between Camino de la Reina and Hazard Center Drive
  • San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount Avenue and Caminito Yucatan 
  • Airway Road and La Media Road
  • Sorrento Valley at Vista Sorrento
  • Friars and Ulric 
  • Old Milky Way between San Pasqual Road to San Pasqual Valley Road

The California Highway Patrol listed several road closures and traffic hazards, including:

  • on the offramp from westbound Interstate 8 to Hotel Circle in Mission Valley
  • Harmony Grove Road about a quarter-mile east of Wilgen Road near Escondido
  • East El Norte Parkway at East Lincoln Avenue in Escondido
  • Old Highway 395 at Dulin Road near Pala Mesa
  • Camino Del Rey at Golf Club Drive in Bonsall
  • northbound state Route 67 at Mount Woodson road in Ramona
  • Woods Valley Road at Valley Center Road in Valley Center
  • Discovery Street at San Pablo Drive in San Marcos
  • Pala Temecula Road at Pala Mission Road in Pala
  • Otay Lakes Road at state Route 94 in Jamul
  • Wildcat Canyon Road at Quincy Canyon Road in Barona

CHP also reported several North County closures, including:

  • Cole Grade Road between Pauma Valley and Spring Valley roads
  • El Montevideo from Lago Lindo to San Elijo
  • La Orilla at Rambla de las Flores
  • York Drive at Santa Fe Avenue
  • Harmony Grove between Elfin Forest Lane and Questhaven Road
  • Camino Del Rey, half a mile east of state Route 76 and at Camino del Cielo
  • Old River Road at Dentro de Lomas
  • the onramp from El Camino Real to eastbound state Route 78
  • Sandia Creek Road at Rock Mountain Drive

East County closures include:

  • flooding was reported at 19399 Highland Valley Road
  • 7015 Greenfield Drive; Rangeland Road at Highland Valley Road
  • westbound Interstate 8 between 70th Street and Fletcher Parkway
  • Etcheverry Street at Hope Street; Highland Valley Road, west of state Route 67 and at Handlebar Road
  • Hunter Street between Rayond Avenue and San Diego Avenue
  • Montecito Road at Matthew Court
  •  Ramona Street at H Street

Other closures, according to the county Department of Public Works were reported as of Monday at:

  • Lyons Valley Rd between Lyons Valley Road West and Skyline Truck Trail, and Via Viajas between Via Belota and Calle de los Pescadores in Alpine the Fifth Street and Huffstatler Street dips in Fallbrook
  • Otay Lakes Road dips between the Thousand Trails Camp Ground and the Glider Port in Jamacha
  • Proctor Valley Road in Jamul between Echo Valley Road and the Chula Vista city line
  • Pine Creek dip between Valley View Trail and Pine Creek Road in Julian
  • Wildcat Canyon Road in Lakeside from Founders Way to Ak-uunyaa Way - REOPENED
  •  Ramona Street from H Street to Raymond Avenue
  • Hunter Street from Raymond Avenue to Rawley Street
  • Etcheverry Street from San Diego to Raymond avenue
  • Pamo Road at the concrete dip
  • Spring Valley Quarry Road between state Route 125 and Lakeview Avenue

