President Trump to deliver first address to Congress

President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening. He is expected to discuss healthcare, his budget outline, education and other issues the President is tackling in his early days in the White House. Dianne Gallagher discusses what to watch for during the address.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

