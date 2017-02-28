Driver accused of fatally striking tow-truck driver while drunk - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver accused of fatally striking tow-truck driver while drunk pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:
Fred Griffith was killed while assisting a trash truck driver on SR-52 Fred Griffith was killed while assisting a trash truck driver on SR-52
Michael Gilbert Gray, 48 Michael Gilbert Gray, 48

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A repeat DUI offender who was allegedly drunk when he drove on the shoulder of eastbound state Route 52 and struck a tow-truck operator tending to a disabled trash truck pleaded not guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and other charges.

Michael Gilbert Gray, 48, was ordered held on $3 million bail.

Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright said Gray — who has three prior DUIs dating back to 1999 — was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he avoided slow traffic shortly after 5 p.m. last Thursday by driving onto the shoulder of the freeway near Mission Trails Regional Park.

Gray struck and killed 55-year-old Fred Griffith and drove off, but was followed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy, who got the defendant to pull over three-quarters of a mile down the road, the prosecutor said.

The defendant -- who had a half-empty bottle of vodka in his car -- was still showing signs of intoxication three hours after the crash, Bright said. Gray's blood-alcohol content is not yet known.

Gray -- who also has a felony conviction for committing a lewd act on a child -- faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and leaving the scene of the crash.

His last DUI was in 2013, Bright said.

The victim was a single father to three teenage boys.

"He was one of the funniest guys you'd ever meet,'' said Griffith's oldest son, Michael, who is 19. "He would do pretty much anything for you if you really asked him to. I don't know how a lot of people are going to get by without him.''

A GoFundMe Page has been setup by Michael Griffith for donations for the family to get an attorney. 

Gray will be back in court March 9 for a readiness conference and March 13 for a preliminary hearing.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.