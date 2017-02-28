San Diego celebrates Mardi Gras in the Gaslamp - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego celebrates Mardi Gras in the Gaslamp

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)  — Hip hop performer Warren G. is scheduled to be the headliner at Tuesday's Gaslamp Quarter Mardi Gras in downtown San Diego. 

Other entertainment is also planned for the 23rd annual "Fat Tuesday" revelry. Numerous DJs will be set up throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, and an extravagant parade is scheduled for 9 p.m., according to the organizers.

General admission tickets start at $40 at the door, with the event beginning at 5 p.m. The entrance will be on Fourth Avenue at E Street. With 20,000 attendees expected, the use of public transportation is encouraged.

The Metropolitan Transit System suggested that revelers take the Blue and Orange trolley lines to the Fifth Avenue stations; the Green Line to the Gaslamp Quarter station; or the Rapid 215 bus, from San Diego State University, or Rapid 235 bus, from Escondido, to the stop at Broadway and Fourth Avenue.

Leaving Mardi Gras, the final Rapid 235 bus departure will be just after 10 p.m. The final trolley runs on the three lines will leave just after 12:20 a.m. The last Rapid 215 bus to SDSU will leave just after 1 a.m.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.