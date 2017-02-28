San Diego celebrates Mardi Gras in the Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Hip hop performer Warren G. is scheduled to be the headliner at Tuesday's Gaslamp Quarter Mardi Gras in downtown San Diego.

Other entertainment is also planned for the 23rd annual "Fat Tuesday" revelry. Numerous DJs will be set up throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, and an extravagant parade is scheduled for 9 p.m., according to the organizers.

General admission tickets start at $40 at the door, with the event beginning at 5 p.m. The entrance will be on Fourth Avenue at E Street. With 20,000 attendees expected, the use of public transportation is encouraged.

The Metropolitan Transit System suggested that revelers take the Blue and Orange trolley lines to the Fifth Avenue stations; the Green Line to the Gaslamp Quarter station; or the Rapid 215 bus, from San Diego State University, or Rapid 235 bus, from Escondido, to the stop at Broadway and Fourth Avenue.

Leaving Mardi Gras, the final Rapid 235 bus departure will be just after 10 p.m. The final trolley runs on the three lines will leave just after 12:20 a.m. The last Rapid 215 bus to SDSU will leave just after 1 a.m.