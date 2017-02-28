Pedestrian crossing I-805 in City Heights killed by car - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Pedestrian crossing I-805 in City Heights killed by car

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A person attempting to dash across Interstate 805 near City Heights was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday.

The pedestrian had left the center divider and was hit in the far left lane near the University Avenue exit around 4:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim died at the scene.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian swerved into the next lane and was then rear-ended by a second vehicle, CHP Officer Tommy Doerr said. One occupant was injured, but it was not immediately clear which vehicle that person had been in.

The crash left three lanes blocked for a time, but they reopened around 6:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.