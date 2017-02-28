Pedestrian crossing I-805 in City Heights killed by car

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A person attempting to dash across Interstate 805 near City Heights was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday.

The pedestrian had left the center divider and was hit in the far left lane near the University Avenue exit around 4:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim died at the scene.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian swerved into the next lane and was then rear-ended by a second vehicle, CHP Officer Tommy Doerr said. One occupant was injured, but it was not immediately clear which vehicle that person had been in.

The crash left three lanes blocked for a time, but they reopened around 6:30 a.m., according to the CHP.