Breeder's Cup tickets on sale Monday

DEL MAR (KUSI) — Tickets for the prestigious Breeders' Cup World Championships horse-racing event this fall at the Del Mar Racetrack will go on sale Monday at 9 a.m., organizers announced Tuesday.

The races will take place in Del Mar for the first time, on Nov. 3-4.

"We are thrilled to bring Breeders' Cup to Del Mar for the first time this fall," said Craig Fravel, Breeders' Cup president and CEO. "Together with Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and the local Del Mar, Solana Beach and San Diego communities, we have been working tirelessly to enhance every element of the fan experience and ensure that fans enjoy the best that the sport and the local area have to offer."

Fans can purchase tickets online or by calling the ticketing office at (877) 849-4287.

Single-day ticket prices range from $35 to $375 on the first day and $50 to $500 on the second. Two-day packages ranges from $85 to $1,875.

Officials said all tickets will be sold in advance; there will be no walk-up sales.

A special ticket pre-sale will be conducted in the days prior to Monday.

Breeders' Cup officials encouraged fans to sign up online for pre-sale access. They aid tickets for reserved seating could go quickly since attendance will be capped at 37,500 per day.

"We are excited and honored to host our first Breeders' Cup this November,'' said Del Mar Thoroughbred Club President and CEO Joe Harper. "By capping the attendance number and adding 2,700 premium seats, the Breeders' Cup will be an amazing experience for all guests and we can't wait to welcome fans from around the world to our venue and city."

The Breeders' Cup and racetrack are investing around $4.5 million to install the new premium seats and a temporary luxury chalet on the west side of the stretch run. The two double-decker structures will have their own catering, wagering and restroom services.

Another 900 box seats are being added to the clubhouse and stretch run sides of the facility. The infield area is also in line for enhancements, organizers said.