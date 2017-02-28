Lower Otay Reservoir spills over dam first time in six years due to heavy rainfall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Lower Otay Reservoir spilled over its dam Tuesday for the first time in six years because of Monday's heavy rainfall, the city of San Diego reported.

The reservoir crested and began to spill into the Otay River Valley, but no downstream danger was anticipated, city spokeswoman Alma Rife told City News Service.

"The reservoir serves as a terminal reservoir for a significant-sized watershed, imported water aqueducts and a source of local water for the Otay Drinking Water Treatment Plant,'' Rife said. "For these reasons, the reservoir intentionally operates at a higher capacity level than many of the other city reservoirs which are used primarily for storage and rely on local rain and snow runoff.''

According to city records, the reservoir can hold nearly 49,849 acre- feet of water, and on Monday was reported to have been at more than 93 percent of capacity.

The National Weather Service recorded more than 2-3 inches of rain Monday in the South Bay area.

Rife said no other city-operated dams were spilling. The only others even close to capacity in Monday's observations were Lake Murray at almost 88 percent, and Miramar at nearly 85 percent.