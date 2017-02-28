President Trump to ask Congress for additional $54 billion for defense spending

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — In his address to Congress Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he wants an additional $54 billion for defense that will be offset by cuts in other federal programs.

Total defense spending would rise to $603 billion, about 2 percent above current levels.

This will set the stage for a battle over Trump's first budget. Some Republicans are saying it's not enough money for defense and some Democrats strongly oppose any cuts in domestic programs.

Year over year, the defense budget is an increase of 10 percent and the president also wants another $30 billion in supplementary military spending for 2017.

On Good Morning San Diego, Marine Retired General Mike Neal said the military seriously needs ships, more aircraft and more troops.

"We have 70 submarines, something like that and we need about 90. We have 11 aircraft carriers and we need 16 to really fulfill our commitments and the Navy is down about 50 percent in the last 30 years in the number of ships we can put afloat," he said.

The Army is our largest fighting force and it too is being stretched. Army Chief General Mark Milley said we have the largest force, the largest demand and the largest stress, with the least budget.

" ... end result has to be that our country has to be in the best position possible to confront whatever happens, now a two front war would be very difficult for us right now," General Neal added.

And the Air Force is half of what is was just 10 years ago. These cuts have come as America faces growing threats from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. The military high command warns that readiness is ebbing.

"We can meet our obligations right now but we've been fighting small wars for so long what are we going to do when we are confronted with a big war," General Neal said.

Economist Lynn Reaser of the Fermanian Institute said fighting wars on many fronts is a major challenge and sequestration five years ago put caps on military spending. If we want to be preeminent, she said, that means a strong military.

"The current law is scheduled to be very low over the next ten years and the president wants to reverse that trend," Reaser said. "because about a quarter of our economy is dependent on defense so that would mean potentially more ship building, more people based here to focus on the Pacific Rim and more defense contractors for the companies here in San Diego."

But will Congress go along?

There will be push back from some Republicans and most Democrats.

Democrats will oppose cuts in domestic programs and Republicans have to choose between higher military spending or paying down the deficit.